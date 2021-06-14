NFTX Price Tops $57.77 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $57.77 or 0.00144084 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $27.12 million and $761,530.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00792040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.22 or 0.08022249 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

