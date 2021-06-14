NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.31 Million

Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post $22.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.58 million and the highest is $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.49 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NGM opened at $18.30 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

