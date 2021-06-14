NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 241,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 719,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33.

NightFood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.