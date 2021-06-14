NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lowered by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 4.2% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.38. 134,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.