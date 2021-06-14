Nimiq Market Cap Reaches $54.81 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $54.81 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,679.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.82 or 0.06398325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.68 or 0.01569263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00437581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00147075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00676930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00431492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,554,851,664 coins and its circulating supply is 7,893,351,664 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

