Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 153.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,482 shares during the period. NIO makes up 1.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.92 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

