Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.93

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

