Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 99.3% in May

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.8 days.

NCLTF stock opened at $171.65 on Monday. Nitori has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $225.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.32.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

