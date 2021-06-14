NIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,824.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, NIX has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $57,824.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,227.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.14 or 0.06371601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.31 or 0.01569350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00436533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00145836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.61 or 0.00677673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00429152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006536 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039843 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,183,435 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

