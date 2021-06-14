Nixon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up 2.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $224.28. 2,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

