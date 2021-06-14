Nixon Capital LLC Has $11.20 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 5.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.09% of RH worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RH by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $688.81. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,399. The business’s 50-day moving average is $643.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.53.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.