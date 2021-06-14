Nixon Capital LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Garmin makes up 2.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after buying an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,230. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.60 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

