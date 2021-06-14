Nixon Capital LLC Makes New $5.81 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. General Motors accounts for 2.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,563,252 shares of company stock worth $91,137,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 74,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

