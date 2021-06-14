Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 6,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 227,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $895.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,640 shares of company stock worth $819,940 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.