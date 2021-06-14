Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Cap of $517,718.26

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $517,718.26 and approximately $1,046.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00221980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033002 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.96 or 0.04040188 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,509,158 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

