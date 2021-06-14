Noku 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,687.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Noku has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $7,687.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

