Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRXD traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. 32,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,565. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

