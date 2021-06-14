Nomura Downgrades Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to Neutral

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Kubota stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

