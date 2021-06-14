noob.finance Trading 2.3% Lower This Week ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $38,205.50 and approximately $104.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00062458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00165313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00184722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.01051477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,228.82 or 1.00140627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

