Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $525,217.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $525,217.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00008630 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00061113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00188090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.40 or 0.01040117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.36 or 0.99587796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

