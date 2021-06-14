Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 626,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 169,387 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $820,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

