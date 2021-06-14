Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $170.18 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

