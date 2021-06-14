Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 2,537 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

