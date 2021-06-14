Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 2,975 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

NYSE RCL opened at $90.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.