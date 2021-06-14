Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NSYS opened at $7.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.40. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

