North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.