Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Up 68.9% in May

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,652,600 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the May 13th total of 978,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.9 days.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPIFF. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

