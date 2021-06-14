Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Down 1.2%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53.

Northway Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial customers. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

