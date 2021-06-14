Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

