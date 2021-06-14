NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,227,695.04 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total value of C$1,227,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,308.82.

TSE:NG traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.32. The company had a trading volume of 173,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,087. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.18 and a 1-year high of C$16.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a current ratio of 119.02.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

