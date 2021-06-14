Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Trading Down 1.3%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $75.45. Approximately 1,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

