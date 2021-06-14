NOW Token (NOW) Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, NOW Token has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One NOW Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $4,736.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00062492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00168613 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00183931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.30 or 0.01053140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,244.67 or 1.00126997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002662 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

