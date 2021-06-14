NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Up 99.6% in May

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the May 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.