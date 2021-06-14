Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post $333.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.20 million and the highest is $334.40 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $338.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter.

NUAN stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,747.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

