Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches Market Cap of $841,550.71

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $841,550.71 and approximately $356,520.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00160176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00183163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.01040914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40,724.33 or 1.00124008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

