Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 2.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

