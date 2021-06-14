Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

NUE stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

