NuCypher Price Reaches $0.31 (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $202.68 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,200,586,033 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

