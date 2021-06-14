NULS Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.71 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. NULS has a market capitalization of $50.71 million and approximately $26.98 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00174131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00186959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.39 or 0.01081546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.03 or 1.00066935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

