Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

Shares of SRP traded up GBX 6.23 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 141.93 ($1.85). 6,305,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,838. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

