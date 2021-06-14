Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.63% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXC remained flat at $$16.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

