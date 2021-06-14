Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 69.4% in May

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JMM opened at $7.40 on Monday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.