Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 13th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 756,986 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 217,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 175,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 77,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000.

Shares of NMCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,351. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

