Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of QQQX opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $30.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
