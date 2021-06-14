Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NQP opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

