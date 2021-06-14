NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,400 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the May 13th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on NUVSF. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.97.

NUVSF stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

