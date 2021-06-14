NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.18

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 96056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.67 million and a PE ratio of 1.15.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

