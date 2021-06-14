NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of NVR worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management grew its position in NVR by 3,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NVR by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,669.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,050.00 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,878.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.