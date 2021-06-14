O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,032 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass accounts for about 5.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of O-I Glass worth $30,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,791. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

