Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.86

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 28.86 and last traded at 28.70, with a volume of 5034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 28.73.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.00.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

